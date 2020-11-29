CATI renamed the Caribbean Military Academy

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Cornwall Automotive Training Institute (CATI) in Flanker, St James was on Friday, officially renamed the Caribbean Military Academy (CMA) –Montego Bay.

The academy, which is the academic institutional arm of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), will have training for the local personnel who will be doing both the military and technical skills through the Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC).

The mission of the Caribbean Military Academy is to provide accredited and quality professional military education to identified military, law enforcement and selected civilian personnel, particularly from developing and otherwise emerging states around the globe.

The renaming of the facility is in keeping with an effort to diversify and expand the engagement of the JDF and the HEART/NSTA Trust, in pursuit of the government's goal of increased social and economic growth.

In his address, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, said the merger and expansion of the academy will bring social and economic benefits to the island, and strengthen national security.

He noted that unattached youth from the area and adjoining communities who are prone to partaking in criminal acts, will have an opportunity to turn away from a life of crime.

“We are putting in place the resources to give the opportunity to those who would wish to turn their faces against crime and look in the direction of being law abiding citizens. They can look right here for that, we will support them right here, we will give the opportunity to break the cycle of criminality, we will give the opportunity to develop your economic skills so that you can navigate in the society without resorting to crime and violence,” Holness outlined

He said the academy is a testament to the government's commitment to investing in social intervention initiatives.

“We have been investing significantly in interrupting and arresting the social issues which drive crime, take this for example. This was a facility which was being used by the HEART / NSTA Trust to do automotive training in the western region. Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, had the idea that we could do much more if we brought in the very good technical resources of the JDF, and in partnership, utilise this facility and expand the offering,” he said.

“So it is both going to expand the Jamaica National Service Corp (JNSC), which is an excellent social intervention programme that seeks to get some of our finest Jamaican youngsters into our military training as an alternative away from gangs. That has worked, that has increased the capacity of the JDF to respond,” Holness added.

The prime minister noted that among the training tools at the facility are two simulators, which will aid in training youth who utilise the facility to drive heavy duty vehicles.

He stated that such training will place young people in good stead for getting jobs both locally and overseas.

Training programmes to be offered at the Caribbean Military Academy will include heavy equipment operation, electrical installation and other vocational programmes, which will appeal to unattached males in Flanker and surrounding communities.