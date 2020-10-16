CBA donates hot meals to Mandeville Regional Hospital staff

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The Chinese Benevolent Association (CBA) recently donated hot meals to medical staff at the Mandeville Regional Hospital, as a show of appreciation for the work they've done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Southern Regional Health Authority, the CBA has been gifting frontline healthcare workers, working in COVID-19 facilities with meals, as a token of their appreciation for their “bravery and dedication.”

Hospital CEO, Alwyn Miller, thanked the association for their donation and encouraged the healthcare workers to remain dedicated and steadfast as they manage this pandemic.