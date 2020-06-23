CCJ issues order against GECOM declaring election results
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad — The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) this afternoon issued an order requiring the Guyana Elections Commission (GEOCOM) and its officers and agents to take no step to prejudice the fair hearing of an application made to the court by Mohammed Irfaan Ali and Bharrat Jagdeo.
The steps prohibit, including but not limited to, declaring the results of the Guyana elections held on March 2, 2020 until the CCJ issued final orders following the hearing and determination of the questions raised before it in the application.
Counsel for Ali and Jagdeo had applied to the court today for special leave to appeal against a decision of the Court of Appeal of Guyana delivered on Monday.
The CCJ has ordered that all respondents to the application acknowledge service by 4:00 pm tomorrow.
A case management conference on the matter is to be held on Thursday via video conference with a view to a proposed hearing on Wednesday, July 1 to determine the issues raised in the application.
