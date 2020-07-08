CCJ rules on Guyana elections

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) today threw out a controversial Guyana Court of Appeal decision that inserted the word “valid” into the consideration of votes for the election of a president, Guyana's Stabroek News is reporting.

President of the Court Adrian Saunders said in a unanimous decision that the decision of the Court of Appeal was null and void and of no effect.

The court also said that the report of the Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield of June 23 cutting over 115,000 votes is illicit and of no effect.

The CCJ's ruling today is seen as clearing the way for GECOM Chair Justice Claudette Singh to immediately move for the declaration of the recount result, which shows that the opposition PPP/C has won the election.