CCJ to hear case involving ruling Dominica Labour Party

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Tuesday said it would begin hearing arguments on Thursday in an appeal filed by the lawyers representing the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) dating back to the 2014 general elections.

The High Court had dismissed a criminal complaint of alleged bribery filed against the elected Cabinet ministers of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, who were candidates of the DLP before the 2014 general elections. The DLP won the elections by a 15-6 margin against the United Workers Party (UWP)

But Senior Counsel, Anthony Astaphan, filed an appeal against a ruling by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court of Appeal (ECSC) by a 2-1 majority that ordered a magistrate to hear the case.

Justice Louise Esther Blenman, in a dissenting opinion, wrote that “having found that the magistrate did not have the jurisdiction to hear the criminal complaints, the judge was justified in quashing the summonses and complaints against the respondents”.

“I have had the benefit of reading, in draft, the judgment of my learned brother (Paul) Webster JA [Ag], with which my learned brother (Mario) Michel JA has concurred, and I am unable to agree with his reasoning and conclusion,” she added.

In the case filed by former police officer Anthony Defoe, Mervin Jno Baptiste and Edincot St Valle, they allege that government ministers “worked together to corruptly, directly and/or indirectly influence the results” of the poll.

The matter will be heard virtually by the CCJ on Thursday.