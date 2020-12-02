CCRIF SPC provides US$250,000 to UWI for scholarships

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF SPC) presented a cheque for US$250,000 (J$35 million) to The University of the West Indies (UWI) for scholarships and for covering the tuition fees of students who are in need of financial support this academic year.

The cheque was present on November 26.

The facility said approximately US$108,000 of the money is already allocated for scholarships for 2020/21 at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels and is the usual amount that CCRIF has been providing to the university annually since 2010.

It noted, however, that the remaining US$142,000 was provided to cover the tuition fees of the most needy students, who due to the COVID-19 pandemic are finding it difficult to pay tuition and who are at risk of either being de-registered or not completing their studies.

Professor Dale Webber, principal of the Mona Campus and Pro Vice-Chancellor with responsibility for climate change and disaster preparedness, signalled his gratitude for the tuition support for students in civil engineering, geography and geology. He asked CCRIF to consider students pursuing programmes in actuarial science, computer science and social work as these areas are critical to strengthening the region's response to disaster management.