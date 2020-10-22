CCRP expresses concern at COVID-19 outbreak at Golden Age Home

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) says it is deeply concerned at the cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Golden Age Home in Vineyard Town, Kingston.

To date, 43 residents and three staff members have tested positive for the virus while the results of hundreds more are being awaited.

The NGO acknowledged what it described as the collaborative and swift response of the ministries of health and wellness and local government and rural development on the matter and welcomed the closer monitoring and tightened protocols that are now in place.

“On a positive note, we are happy to report that Food for the Poor has reacted speedily, and has been in touch with the Golden Age Home to provide personal protective equipment (PPEs), medication and other supplies, where needed,” noted CCRP's founder and executive chair, Jean Lowrie-Chin.

“We must always keep in mind that residents at our infirmaries and also private care homes are among our most vulnerable citizens,” added Lowrie-Chin.

“As the Minister of Health and Wellness has stressed, they are all senior citizens who would most likely have underlying conditions. They deserve our love, care and protection at all times, especially those in the government homes who may not have substantial financial resources or family support. Our hearts go out to them during these difficult times,” Lowrie-Chin added.

The CCRP further expressed its best wishes for the speedy recovery of the first positive patient, who is now hospitalised, and for the health and wellbeing of all residents and staff at the Golden Age Home.