CDB hails late Arthur as steadfast, passionate defender of Caribbean regionalism

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has hailed late Barbados Prime Minister Owen Arthur as steadfast, passionate defender of Caribbean regionalism

In a statement from President Dr W Warren, the CDB traced Professor Arthur's contribution to the region, highlighting roles such as CDB governor, university professor, and Caricom Single Market and Economy architect.

Arthur, Barbados' longest-serving prime minister, passed away on Sunday.

"From humble beginnings in Barbados' rural St Peter parish, he rose to be a titan of Barbadian politics, eventually becoming the country's longest-serving prime minister and guiding the island through a period of unprecedented growth," the CDB statement said.

"Beyond Barbados, he wrote his name on history's page in the annals of the Caribbean for, if there was one thing we knew for sure about Professor Arthur, it was that he was a steadfast and passionate defender of Caribbean regionalism," Smith said.

He added: "He spent much of his political career, and even some of his political capital, to advance regional integration. Given his lengthy and unswerving commitment to the ideal of a Caribbean society, we believe that history will justly recognise him as instrumental to the advancement of the regional project, especially as he led us in the establishment of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy with the signature of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas in 2001. At times, when it seemed that progress and will stagnated, Professor Arthur rekindled the fire of regionalism with his intellectual ferment. For him, regional integration was a pathway to sustainable development."

The CDB president pledged to continue Arthur's work of deepening and widening regional cooperation and integration.