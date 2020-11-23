CDC lists Jamaica, 4 other C'bean countries as high risk for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has raised Jamaica's risk assessment to the 'Level Four: COVID-19 Very High' category, warning Americans to avoid all travel to the country.

Jamaica was among five Caribbean countries, which were given the highest risk assessment, up from their previous Level Three assessment.

The other Caribbean countries are Trinidad and Tobago, The Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda and the Turks and Caicos Island.

The risk levels were updated on Saturday.

Jamaica has recorded a total of 10,343 cases and 239 related deaths to date, in comparison to 256,798 deaths from 12,249,198 cases in the US, which is the worst affected country since the outbreak of the virus.