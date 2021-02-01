CDC says US cases down, but 3 variants detected
WASHINGTON, United States (AP) — The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says new COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations are down in recent weeks, but three mutations that are causing concern have been detected in the US.
Dr Rochelle Walensky said Monday at the White House coronavirus briefing that most of the dozens of US cases of coronavirus mutations, or variants, involve the strain first detected in the United Kingdom.
But three cases involving a worrisome mutation first detected in South Africa have also been confirmed, as well as one case involving a strain first detected in Brazil.
The UK strain spreads more easily and is believed to be deadlier, but the South Africa strain is prompting even more concern because of early indications that vaccines may not be as protective against it.
Walensky urged Americans to get vaccinated as soon as shots become available to them, and stressed it's no time to relax basic precautions such as wearing masks.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy