CDEMA and interCaribbean partner on disaster relief efforts
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and interCaribbean Airways Ltd today signed documents establishing a mutual agreement for the movement of relief personnel and supplies necessary for providing an immediate coordinated response to regional disasters.
The signing ceremony was broadcast at a virtual event with Elizabeth Riley, acting executive director of CDEMA and Lyndon Gardiner, chairman of interCaribbean Airways undertaking the formalities.
“Today's MoU signing signals the formal start of a partnership which will strengthen the strategic airlift available to the regional response mechanism," said Riley.
"interCaribbean Airways exemplifies the spirit of regionalism and demonstrates the tangible role of public-private partnerships. This spirit of cooperation will undoubtedly boost our operational readiness and capabilities in providing immediate and timely response support to humanitarian crises affecting any of our 19 participating states," she added.
Gardiner, meanwhile, said interCaribbean was pleased to partner with CDEMA to support the region when disaster events necessitate early and quick responses to movement of support with people and immediate supplies needed.
“We have had experience over many disasters that have affected the Caribbean and been able to support governments and private needs to quickly mobilise. With a Caribbean-wide network of destinations, we are uniquely able to quickly respond. This network and experience will be critical in the event of a need,” Gardiner said.
The entities said they will maintain close co-operation and consultations on issues of common interest concerning disaster risk management, including mobilisation of support. The partnership, they said, will be guided by the mandate of humanitarian assistance, including joint advocacy on humanitarian issues and concerns, and sharing expert advice on humanitarian institutional capacity building.
