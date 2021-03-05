CDEMA deploys Grenada official to assist with La Soufriere Volcano effusive eruption

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Coordinating Unit has officially deployed Superintendent Sylvan McIntyre of Grenada to assist authorities in St Vincent and the Grenadines with the effusive eruption at La Soufriere Volcano.

According to CDEMA, McIntyre's six-week deployment began on March 1 and he will be supporting the national disaster office with the ongoing volcano crisis under the Regional Response Mechanism (RRM).

McIntyre said he was looking forward to a successful intervention as he represents the Caricom Operational Support Team (COST) of CDEMA through his wealth of expertise.

“I feel first and foremost humbled to be recognised as one of the persons in the region to be responding to a sister country that is in need. Secondly, it gives me a sense of regional collaboration support that Grenada was able to see to the request of St Vincent,” McIntyre said.

“I feel confident that I will be of support to St Vincent. I am concerned but not scared of the environment, I am aware of the issues having worked on the front-lines since March 2020. Therefore…I will keep myself safe,” he added.

CDEMA Acting Executive Director, Elizabeth Riley, said “this deployment is an example of regional and international collaboration at its finest. Through the COST we are able to source the technical expertise required to respond to and mitigate against the many natural hazards that threaten our region. We are grateful to the Government of Grenada for facilitating this request and for Superintendent McIntyre's willingness to apply his experience and skill set on the ground in St Vincent and the Grenadines.”

According to CDEMA, funding for McIntyre's deployment was available through the Caribbean Climate Resilience Initiative, launched in August 2020 with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). This initiative sees USD$4.5 million being used to help countries reduce disaster and recover from hazard impacts and climate variability.

“We also thank our international partner, USAID, whose contribution makes it significantly easier to apply our home-grown expertise throughout the Caribbean region,” Riley added.

USAID/Eastern and Southern Caribbean's Regional Representative, Clinton White, said, “I am delighted that the US Government through USAID is able to support this important assignment to the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines. The American people and USAID respond in the Caribbean's time of need. We are helping the region to respond to emergencies and build resilience to climate variability and natural disasters. Together, we can strengthen resilience to disasters and make communities more vibrant.”

CDEMA said McIntyre has been a pillar within the RRM, having been a part of it's response to events such as the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Hurricane Irma of 2017 in the British Virgin Islands and Hurricane Dorian of 2019 in The Bahamas.

His tasks under this deployment include reviewing evacuation plans and relief management, assisting the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) with a Volcanic Hazard tabletop exercise and examining the interface of the National Emergency Operations Centre to support the COVID-19 response and multi-hazard complexities.