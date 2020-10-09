CHASE Fund donates $1.3 million worth of equipment to JPA

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The CHASE Fund has donated $1.3 million worth of equipment to the Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) to help boost its Paralympic training programme.

According to a statement from CHASE, the equipment includes a bench press set and a racing wheelchair roller, which has the ability to record speed and distance as well as store vital data with the aim of improving performance in wheelchair racing.

The handover was made yesterday at the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre in Kingston.

CHASE Project Manager, Latoya Aquart-Foster, said the Fund has taken a keen interest in members of society who are challenged, whether mentally, visually, physically or hearing impaired.

“Our involvement ranges from institutional support to research and the assistance cuts across all the areas for which we have a mandate---- Health, Early Childhood Education and Arts and Culture,” she said.

“We want to help empower and encourage these Para-athletes who have made us proud at international competitions, garnering medals and establishing world and regional records,” she added.

The JPA prepares athletes for international events such as the Paralympic Games, the International Paralympic Committee World Athletics Championships, the Commonwealth Games, the Para Pan-American Games, and the Central American and Caribbean Wheelchair Basketball Games.