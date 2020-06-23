CIBC FirstCaribbean gifts Dinthill High with tablets

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Students and faculty of Dinthill Technical High School are better equipped to continue the business of education during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to a gift of tablets from CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank.

Like many rural area schools, Dinthill has faced challenges ensuring accessibility to school lessons being shared via technology platforms including email, Zoom and Google Classroom.

But the bank's gift, the result of a partnership with the school's alumni association, is expected to improve the situation.

“Rural area schools like ours are at a disadvantage in the COVID-19 pandemic as, although efforts are being made to use the technology to teach our children while schools have been ordered closed, there is a big gap in access due to the unavailability of equipment to both teachers and students,” said association president, Donovan Betancourt.

“These tablets funded by CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank will [therefore] be a great help in implementing the education syllabus remotely,” he added.

Eleven tablets were presented on Friday June 12, 2020. The school didn't indicate how they will be distributed.

“We are well aware of the challenges being faced by many teachers and school children in accessing lessons due to the lack of equipment and access to technology,” managing director of the bank Nigel Holness said. “At CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank we regard education as key to the development of our population and we are proud to partner with the Dinthill Technical Alumni Association on this project.”