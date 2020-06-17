CIBC to cancel SMS banking
KINGSTON, Jamaica — CIBC FirstCaribbean advised its customers by text message today that it will be discontinuing its SMS banking feature as of August 1.
It advised customers to download its mobile app instead.
CIBC FirstCaribbean operates as a Caribbean-managed business within the CIBC group of companies, and trades as FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited on the stock exchanges of Barbados and Trinidad.
FirstCaribbean was formed in 2002 with the merger of CIBC West Indies Holdings and Barclays Bank PLC Caribbean operations. In December 2006, CIBC acquired Barclays' stake and became the majority shareholder in FirstCaribbean.
On June 20, 2011 the bank announced co-branding under the CIBC banner, adopting the brand CIBC FirstCaribbean.
