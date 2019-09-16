CISOCA cops seek witness for court

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are seeking the public's assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the Home Circuit Court.



He is Ryan Dayes, whose last known address is Rock Valley district, St Andrew.



Dayes is scheduled to appear before the court tomorrow.



Dayes or anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact CISOCA at 876-926-4079, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

