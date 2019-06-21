CISOCA probing cops involved in alleged sexual assault
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Two policemen are set to be interviewed by detectives from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences (CISOCA) following their alleged involvement in two allegations surrounding two separate incidents currently being probed which involve them allegedly breaching the Sexual Offences Act.
Reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) are that both incidents allegedly occurred on Monday, June 17 and yesterday, June 20.
The lawmen involved are said to be attached to the Kingston Western Division and another to the Hanover Division, respectively.
The Inspectorate of Constabulary has also launched an investigation.
