CISOCA seeks 18-y-o person of interest

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Investigators from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) have listed 18-year-old Caiefa Rhoden of Wellington Street, Kingston 14 as a person of interest.

Investigators have tried unsuccessfully to make contact with Rhoden whom they believe can assist them in an ongoing investigation.

Rhoden is therefore being asked to contact CISOCA detectives.

In addition, anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact CISOCA at 876-926-4079, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.