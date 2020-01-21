CMU council members, but one, resign

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, says that all but one member of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) council have tendered their resignations following the recent release of the Auditor General's report.

Samuda was speaking in parliament today.

“I have had the opportunity to view sections of the Auditor General's report, and have since held discussions with some members of the council. Following these discussions, it became very clear that it was necessary to make changes at the level of the council. As a result, all but one member have tendered their resignation and I would expect that the entire council will tender their resignation following the lead of the others,” Samuda said.

Samuda noted that he has not been given a copy of the Auditor General's report.

“We are currently putting together recommendations for a new council. Those names will be provided to the cabinet next Monday, January 27. Once approved, the new council will hold its first meeting the following week, that is the speed with which we will be operating,” he added.

“I wish to assure the parliament that contrary to the reports circulating in the media, there are no challenges currently facing the CMU, in the day-to-day management of the university,” he continued.

Samuda said that over the past 10 months, the Ministry of Industry, Youth and Information have developed and implemented a framework for the close monitoring and assessment of the operations of the university on a regular, monthly basis.

According to Samuda, a recent review indicated that since the introduction of these new systems, the university has been acting in compliance with the regulating guidelines.

“It is the intention of the Prime Minister to make a full statement on Friday outlining the Government's strategy in relation to the future direction of the CMU, that is January 24,” Samuda told the members of parliament.

The law provides for 21 CMC council members.

It was reported yesterday that CMU council Chairman Hyacinth Bennett resigned in the wake of damning findings in the report on procurement and contracts management at the Government institution and the Ministry of Education.