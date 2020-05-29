CNN crew arrested while reporting on Minneapolis protests
MINNEAPOLIS (AP)— The Minnesota State Patrol this morning arrested a CNN television crew as they reported on violent protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.
Atlanta-based CNN said that the crew, which included CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, was later released.
While live on air, Jimenez was handcuffed and led away. A producer and a photojournalist for CNN were also led away in handcuffs.
CNN's communications team earlier said on Twitter that the crew was arrested “for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves — a clear violation of their First Amendment rights.”
The Minnesota State Patrol did not immediately respond to an email and a phone call from The Associated Press seeking more information on the arrests.
Late yesterday in Minneapolis, cheering protesters torched a police station that the department abandoned as three days of violent protests spread to nearby St Paul and angry demonstrations flared across the US.
