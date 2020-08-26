COJ closes Kingston office due to COVID confirmation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Companies Office of Jamaica's (COJ) Kingston office will be closed immediately following a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result received by a staff member, the office said in a release this afternoon.

“At the moment, we are taking all the necessary precautions of notifying customers and stakeholders of this development. The Ministry of Health & Wellness has been contacted. We have arranged for a deep clean and sanitisation of the premises at number one Grenada Way,” public relations officer Kawain Fearon, said.

He said further that staff members who may have been exposed have been advised to quarantine for 14 days.

The agency's Montego Bay office will remain open, but Fearon warned that customers are likely to experience delays in obtaining services there since processing of documents is done at the Kingston Office.

The agency said it will advise about reopening through the media after discussions with the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

“We are not sure as to how soon we will re-open as we are awaiting the advice of the Ministry of Health & Wellness and for them to give us the all clear once the sanitisation is done,” Fearon said.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to utilise the Agency's online registration platform to register their businesses and companies.