COJ extends COVID-19 closure relief, includes overseas companies

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) says entrepreneurs wishing to close their companies or businesses will have an additional two months to do so under the agency's COVID-19 relief initiative.

The COJ said the initiative's deadline has been extended to December 31. Previous deadlines were August 31 and October 30.

In addition to the extension, the agency said the offer will now include overseas companies.

“These companies will be required to submit a letter requesting closure and a statutory declaration stating that there are no assets or liabilities outstanding. The cost of filing is $6,000,” the agency said in a statement.

“To take advantage of the relief, local companies must submit a letter requesting removal along with a statutory declaration indicating that the company has no assets or liabilities in lieu of the usual letter from an auditor or chartered accountant. This reduces the overall cost of removal to $7,500. Both overseas and local companies will not be required to bring the company up to date or pay late fees,” it added.

The agency said that for business names closures the fee will be $600.

In cases where a business has multiple outstanding renewals, the COJ said it will only require payment for one renewal period. If there are no outstanding periods, only the closure fee will be applicable.

Deputy CEO & Director of Operations Shellie Leon, said “we are encouraging entities to take advantage of the opportunity as it allows them to refocus and possibly restart without the obligation of clearing late fees and law suits. It is a win for entrepreneurs, especially in this time of uncertainty.”