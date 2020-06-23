CONCACAF postpones Scotiabank League amid coronavirus uncertainty
MIAMI, United States (AFP) — CONCACAF is postponing its CONCACAF League club competition due to start July 28 as coronavirus continues to disrupt domestic football in North and Central America and the Caribbean.
"We are encouraged by the leagues across our confederation which have resumed play, or have firm plans to do so in the coming weeks," the regional governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Our club competitions are dependent on the resumption of several domestic leagues and, as some remain in an uncertain position, we have made the decision to postpone the start of the 2020 Scotiabank CONCACAF League which was scheduled to begin on July 28."
CONCACAF said it would continue to discuss with member federations proposals for the competition to begin "in the coming months".
The 2020 CONCACAF League will be the fourth edition of the 22-team competition.
The winners and the next five best teams qualify for the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.
CONCACAF has already postponed indefinitely its Nations League finals that had been scheduled to be held in Texas in June.
In May, they suspended their men's Under-20 Championships, which had been scheduled to conclude with group and knockout rounds in Honduras from June 20-July 5.
