COVID-19, inclement weather no deterrent for seniors in Trelawny Northern

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Despite inclement weather, senior citizens were out in their numbers early this morning to cast ballots at several polling stations in the Falmouth Division of the Trelawny Northern constituency.

One elderly woman told OBSERVER ONLINE that despite the inclement weather and concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, she had to exercise her franchise.

"It is raining and COVID in the air but that couldn't stop me from vote," said the 80-year-old senior citizen.

The Trelawny Northern seat is being contested by the People's National Party (PNP) incumbent Victor Wright, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP's) Tova Hamilton and independent Genieve Dawkins.

In the February 25, 2016 General Election, Wright defeated the JLP's Dennis Meadows by a majority of 468 votes.

Mark Cummings