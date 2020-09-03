COVID-19, inclement weather no deterrent for seniors in Trelawny Northern
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Despite inclement weather, senior citizens were out in their numbers early this morning to cast ballots at several polling stations in the Falmouth Division of the Trelawny Northern constituency.
One elderly woman told OBSERVER ONLINE that despite the inclement weather and concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, she had to exercise her franchise.
"It is raining and COVID in the air but that couldn't stop me from vote," said the 80-year-old senior citizen.
The Trelawny Northern seat is being contested by the People's National Party (PNP) incumbent Victor Wright, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP's) Tova Hamilton and independent Genieve Dawkins.
In the February 25, 2016 General Election, Wright defeated the JLP's Dennis Meadows by a majority of 468 votes.
Mark Cummings
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy