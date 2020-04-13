COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 1.8 million while at least 114,539 people across 193 countries and territories have died. More than half of the world's population is now under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.
— In Jamaica, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 72 after three more people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.
— Barbados recorded three more positive cases of the virus yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 71.
— Haiti yesterday reported that a third person died from COVID-19 in the country yesterday.
—In Bermuda, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 50 yesterday.
— The United States recorded 1,514 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
— Italy yesterday reported 431 new deaths, its lowest coronavirus death toll in more than three weeks, confirming trends showing that the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe's worst-hit nation had peaked.
— The British government reported that another 717 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in hospitals, taking the total to 11,329.
— In Spain, workers in the country's construction and manufacturing sectors cautiously returned to work as the COVID-19 death toll slowed.
— The United States has so far recorded 22,109 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Italy has recorded 19,899 deaths, Spain 17,489, France 14,393 and Britain 10,612.
Read the full stories here:
72 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, increase of three
Barbados records three new COVID-19 cases
Haiti records third death from COVID-19
Bermuda's COVID-19 cases rise to 50
US records 1,514 virus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
Italy reports lowest daily virus death toll in over three weeks
Cautious hope for pandemic peak as Spain readies to reopen some factories
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy