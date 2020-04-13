KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 1.8 million while at least 114,539 people across 193 countries and territories have died. More than half of the world's population is now under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— In Jamaica, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 72 after three more people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

— Barbados recorded three more positive cases of the virus yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 71.

— Haiti yesterday reported that a third person died from COVID-19 in the country yesterday.

—In Bermuda, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 50 yesterday.

— The United States recorded 1,514 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

— Italy yesterday reported 431 new deaths, its lowest coronavirus death toll in more than three weeks, confirming trends showing that the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe's worst-hit nation had peaked.

— The British government reported that another 717 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in hospitals, taking the total to 11,329.

— In Spain, workers in the country's construction and manufacturing sectors cautiously returned to work as the COVID-19 death toll slowed.

— The United States has so far recorded 22,109 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Italy has recorded 19,899 deaths, Spain 17,489, France 14,393 and Britain 10,612.

Read the full stories here:

72 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, increase of three

Barbados records three new COVID-19 cases

Haiti records third death from COVID-19

Bermuda's COVID-19 cases rise to 50

US records 1,514 virus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Italy reports lowest daily virus death toll in over three weeks

Cautious hope for pandemic peak as Spain readies to reopen some factories