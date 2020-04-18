KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 2.25 million while at least 154,188 people across 193 countries and territories have died. Roughly 497,600 people have recovered from the virus. More than half of the world's population is now under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— In Jamaica, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 163 after 20 more people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

— The Bahamas yesterday recorded another death related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities across the territory to nine.

— United States President Donald Trump lent his support to protesters rallying against lockdown orders after he laid out guidelines for a staged reopening of the national economy despite largely leaving decisions on easing lockdowns to state officials.

— In the United Kingdom, the number of people who died in hospital from coronavirus climbed by 888 to 15,464, according to daily health ministry figures.

— In Nigeria, a powerful chief of staff to the country’s leader died after contracting the coronavirus as Africa’s death toll climbed to 1000.

— In Spain, 565 people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed deaths in the country to 20,043.

— Italy’s commissioner for the coronavirus today cautioned against pitting health concerns versus economic worries when deciding to ease lockdown rules.

— France yesterday reported 761 more deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours but welcomed new falls in the total numbers of coronavirus patients.

— The United States has so far recorded 37,079 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Italy has recorded 22,745 deaths, Spain 20,043, France 18,681 and Britain 14,576.

