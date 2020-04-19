KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 2.3 million while at least 160,685 people across 193 countries and territories have died. Roughly 518,900 people have recovered from the virus. More than half of the world's population is now under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 10 more positive cases of COVID-19 yesterday, moving the overall tally to 173.

— In Guyana, the death toll from the coronavirus climbed to seven after another person died yesterday.

— Cuba’s Director of Epidemiology and Hygiene, Dr Francisco Duran, yesterday reported that 35 people in the country have been healed from COVID-19 — the highest number in one day.

— In the United States, New York, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, experienced its lowest one-day death toll in two weeks, after it was announced that 540 people had succumbed to the virus on Saturday.

— In the United Kingdom, the number of people who died in hospital from the virus increased by 596 to 16,060, according to daily health ministry figures on Sunday.

— Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced yesterday that the US-Canadian border will remain closed another month to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

— Spain registered a sharp drop in its daily death toll from the new coronavirus on Sunday, with the number falling to 410 from 565. The country, yesterday, extended its nationwide lockdown until May 9.

— France on Saturday reported 642 more deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, but registered new falls in the total numbers of coronavirus patients in hospitals and intensive care.

— The United States has so far recorded 39,090 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Italy has recorded 23,227 deaths, Spain 20,453, France 19,323 and Britain 16,060.

