KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 2.9 million while 206,567 people across 193 countries and territories have died. Roughly 809,400 people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica now has 350 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after it reported 45 more positive cases in the past 24 hours, a record jump since the outbreak in the country.

— Bermuda's Ministry of Health confirmed yesterday that 10 residents from the Westmeath Residential and Nursing Home had tested positive for COVID-19, taking the island's total from the virus past the 100 mark.

— The United States recorded 1,330 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported late Sunday by the Johns Hopkins University.

— In the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work today after recovering from a coronavirus infection that put him in intensive care. The country’s death toll yesterday went up by 413, the lowest daily rise in the country as the government resisted calls for an early easing of countrywide lockdown rules.

— France reported a big fall in its coronavirus toll yesterday with 242 deaths in 24 hours, a drop of more than a third on the previous day.

— The United States has so far recorded 54,877 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Italy has recorded 26,644 deaths, Spain 23,521, France 22,856 and Britain 20,732.

