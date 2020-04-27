COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 2.9 million while 206,567 people across 193 countries and territories have died. Roughly 809,400 people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.
— Jamaica now has 350 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after it reported 45 more positive cases in the past 24 hours, a record jump since the outbreak in the country.
— Bermuda's Ministry of Health confirmed yesterday that 10 residents from the Westmeath Residential and Nursing Home had tested positive for COVID-19, taking the island's total from the virus past the 100 mark.
— The United States recorded 1,330 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported late Sunday by the Johns Hopkins University.
— In the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work today after recovering from a coronavirus infection that put him in intensive care. The country’s death toll yesterday went up by 413, the lowest daily rise in the country as the government resisted calls for an early easing of countrywide lockdown rules.
— France reported a big fall in its coronavirus toll yesterday with 242 deaths in 24 hours, a drop of more than a third on the previous day.
— The United States has so far recorded 54,877 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Italy has recorded 26,644 deaths, Spain 23,521, France 22,856 and Britain 20,732.
Read the full stories here:
Jamaica now has 350 COVID- 19 cases – 45 new cases in last 24 hours
US records 1,330 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
Bermuda's Government confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases at nursing home
Boris Johnson returns to face growing virus divisions in UK
UK reports lowest virus death toll in weeks
Big fall in COVID-19 deaths in France
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy