KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 1.1 million people while more than 60,000 people across 190 countries and territories. More than half of the world's population is now under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— The number of confirmed cases in Jamaica climbed to 43 after six more positive tests. The government also announced the extension of the closer of the island's borders for an additional 14 days.

— In Trinidad and Tobago, two more people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus bringing the number of confirmed cases in the twin island republic to 100.

— In Grenada, over 100 people were charged for violating a mandatory 24 hour curfew in an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

— St Vincent and the Grenadines confirmed four additional cases of the virus.

— The United States recorded nearly 1,480 deaths from COVID-19 in a day, the worst 24-hour death toll globally since the pandemic began. At the same time, a top US scientist said the new coronavirus might spread through the air via normal breathing and speaking.

— Britain reported 708 more deaths from COVID-19 in a new daily high for the country, as the number of confirmed cases rose to nearly 42,000.

— Italy saw its first drop in patients receiving intensive care for the virus that has killed 15,362 people in the country and put the healthcare system under massive strain.

— China came to a three-minute standstill on Saturday to mourn the over 3000 patients and medical staff killed by the coronavirus.

