KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 1.2 million people while more than 65,000 people across 190 countries and territories. More than half of the world's population is now under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— The number of confirmed cases in Jamaica climbed to 55 after two more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

— Haiti reported its first COVID-19 death, a 55-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.

— Barbados also recorded its first virus death, an 81-year-old male who had travelled to the United Kingdom.

— In Bermuda, health officials announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing Bermuda's total to 37, as the island began a 14-day lockdown.

— In the United States, the coronavirus death toll in New York state rose to 4,159 up from 3,565 a day prior. The spike by 594 deaths showed a slight decrease in the day-to-day number of lives lost compared to the previous day.

— In the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II is expected to make a rare special address at 1900 GMT on Sunday. Britain reported 621 more deaths on Saturday, taking the total toll to 4,934.

— Spain saw its third consecutive daily decline in the number of people dying from the coronavirus pandemic as the country recorded another 674 fatalities bringing total deaths to 12,418.

— Italy recorded 525 deaths, its lowest daily death toll of from the virus in over two weeks and saw the number of critical care patients decline for the second day.

— France on Sunday reported 357 coronavirus deaths in hospital in 24 hours, lower than the previous two days, bringing the country's total death toll to 8,078.

