KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 1.4 million while almost 83,000 people across 192 countries and territories have died. More than half of the world's population is now under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— Jamaica now has 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases after it was revealed yesterday that four more people tested positive for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that the government will be extending the current nightly curfew which was originally scheduled to end today.

— Barbados recorded a third death as a result of COVID-19 yesterday.

— Belize, on the weekend recorded its first virus death, a 54-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday.

— In the United States, 1,939 infected with the virus died in the last 24 hours according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

— Twitter co-founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey has committed US$1 billion of his personal fortune to coronavirus relief through his philanthropic fund.

— The United Kingdom recorded 786 virus deaths yesterday, while predictions are that the country could see as many as 66,000 COVID-19 deaths during the first wave of the current pandemic.

—British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reportedly in 'stable condition' as he began a third day in intensive care after being diagnosed with the virus late last month.

— In China, tens of thousands of people left the city of Wuhan after officials lift a nearly 11-week travel ban at the birthplace of the coronavirus.

— The pandemic has killed at least 17,127 in Italy; 14,555 in Spain; 12,911 in the United States; 10,328 in France and 6,159 in Britain.

Read the full stories here:

63 positive COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, an addition of four

Government to extend curfew

Barbados records third death from COVID-19

Belize records first death from COVID-19

Nearly 2,000 US coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tally

Twitter's Jack Dorsey pledges US$1 billion for COVID-19 relief

UK registers daily record of 786 coronavirus deaths

Britain set for 66,000 COVID-19 deaths, highest toll in Europe — study

Britain's PM 'responding to treatment' but remains in intensive care

Wuhan opens, sparking hope despite rising global deaths and economic pain