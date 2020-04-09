COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 1.5 million while nearly 89,000 people across 192 countries and territories have died. More than half of the world's population is now under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.
— In Jamaica, a fourth COVID-19 patient died on Wednesday. The Government later tightened curfew restrictions to further limit movement during the upcoming Easter holiday. All beaches and markets were also ordered closed for the holiday weekend, while masks requirements were also implemented.
— Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to 683 on Thursday, after rising for two days.
— Italy reported on Thursday that one hundred doctors have died from the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic reached the Mediterranean country in February.
—Britain reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's health "continues to improve" on his fourth day in intensive care battling coronavirus.
— The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it anticipated the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression as a result of the coronavirus.
— The pandemic has killed at least 17,669 in Italy; 15,238 in Spain; 14,817 in the United States; 10,869 in France and 7,097 in Britain.
Read the full stories here:
Curfew tightened for Easter weekend
Spain sees daily drop in COVID-19 deaths, over 15,000 total
One hundred Italian doctors have died of virus — medics
Boris Johnson's health 'continues to improve' —Downing Street
World faces 'worst economic fallout since Great Depression' —IMF chief
