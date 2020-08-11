KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 20.1 million, while 736,828 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 12 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded eight new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,031.

— Cuba yesterday recorded 93 new cases of the virus, leading authorities to reimplement lockdown measures that had been gradually relaxed. Havana's beaches were closed along with bars, swimming pools, in-door dining, recreation parks and areas of concentration for self-employed workers.

— The world's total confirmed COVID-19 cases yesterday passed the 20 million mark.

— Russia's President Vladimir Putin said today that Russia had become the first country to approve a vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the coronavirus and that one of his daughters has been inoculated.

— The United States has so far recorded 163,465 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 101,752 deaths, Mexico 53,003, Britain 46,526, and India 45,257.

