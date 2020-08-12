KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 20.3 million, while 743,199 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 12.3 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,047.

— Florida yesterday reported 276 new deaths from the coronavirus, raising total confirmed deaths in the state to 8,685. It also reported about 5,800 new cases of the virus.

— Scottish children went back to school for the first time in five months yesterday as leaders across Britain try to kickstart a return to education despite a resurgence in the number of coronavirus cases.

— Britain's economy contracts by an unprecedented 20.4 per cent in the period from April to June, far worse than any of its European neighbours.

— Washington's health chief expresses scepticism about Russia's claim of developing the world's first safe coronavirus vaccine, pointing to the lack of data from initial trials.

— The United States has so far recorded 164,545 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 103,026 deaths, Mexico 53,929, Britain 46,526, and India 46,091.

