KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 20.6 million, while 749,973 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 12.5 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,065.

— Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced that local scientists at the BioCubaFarma Research Center are working towards developing a vaccine against COVID-19. The president expressed confidence that the scientists would be successful.

— A Florida sheriff today ordered his officers to not wear face masks and banned the safety gear from his office despite the US state recording daily coronavirus death tolls.

— Colombian officials reported yesterday that they have arrested two Florida men wanted in the United States on charges that they illegally sold a bleach like chemical as a miracle cure for the new coronavirus and other diseases.

— The coronavirus pandemic surpassed 750,000 deaths worldwide today since it first emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally. A total of 750,003 deaths have been recorded, out of 20,667,684 cases across the globe.

— India's virus death toll climbed pass Britain's total COVID-19 deaths, making the country's death toll the fourth highest worldwide, just behind the US, Brazil and Mexico.

— The United States has so far recorded 166,027 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 104,201 deaths, Mexico 54,666, India 47,033, and Britain 46,706.

Read the full stories here:

18 new COVID-19 cases

Cuban scientists working towards COVID-19 vaccination

Florida sheriff bans face masks among officers

Colombia arrests US men accused of selling fake COVID cure

Global coronavirus deaths top 750,000 — AFP tally

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.