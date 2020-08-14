KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 20.9 million, while 754,649 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 12.7 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded six new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,071.

— Trinidad and Tobago yesterday recorded 43 new cases of the COVID-19, one day after health authorities in the two-island republic warned of a spike in cases. This brings the number of confirmed cases of the virus in T&T to 369.

— In the British Virgin Islands, former legislator Dr Kedrick Pickering yesterday endorsed the testing of antibodies for COVID-19 in the country as it would give the government a better understanding of the extent of the virus.

— The Caribbean Association of Banks yesterday urged its members to insist that customers briefly remove their masks upon entry to their facilities for security and identification purposes.

— In the United States, officials said yesterday that if a COVID-19 vaccine is proven effective, the US will ensure it's distributed for free to all Americans

— The World Health Organization (WHO) yesterday urged people not to fear catching the novel coronavirus from food, after Chinese testers found traces on food and food packaging. The WHO said there was no need to panic — and there were no examples of the respiratory disease being transmitted through food.

— The United States has so far recorded 167,253 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 105,463 deaths, Mexico 55,293, India 48,040, and Britain 41,347.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.