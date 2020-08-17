KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 21.7 million, while 770,429 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 13.3 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded seven new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,113.

— Suriname announced today that five more people have died from the virus over the last 24 hours — the highest figure in any one day. This bring the total deaths from the virus in the country to 43. It also recorded 55 new virus positives within the same period.

— Guyana recorded its 23rd death due to COVID-19 yesterday and 35 new cases of the virus.

— In The Bahamas, another patient died from the COVID-19, bringing the total deaths from the virus in the country to 18. Meanwhile, the country also recorded another 63 new cases.

— Haitian authorities reported 48 new cases of the COVID-19 today, pushing the total to 7,879 cases.

— Trinidad and Tobago yesterday recorded another COVID related death, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in the country to 11. The country also recorded 33 new cases of the virus.

— New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delayed the general election by four weeks to October 17 today after a renewed coronavirus outbreak hampered campaigning.

— Four more regions of Spain came under new measures today to curb a rise in COVID-19 infections, a day after a noisy Madrid protest against virus restrictions.

— The United States has so far recorded 170,052 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 107,852 deaths, Mexico 56,757, India 50,921, and Britain 41,366.

