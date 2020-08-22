KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 23 million, while 800,004 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 14.2 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded another COVID-19 related death yesterday, bringing the toll to 16. The country also recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,346.

— Trinidad and Tobago recorded 58 positive cases according to the daily bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health, pushing the country’s total to 864.

— Haiti now has 8,016 cases, 19 of which were recorded yesterday.

— The Bahamas recorded five new COVID-related deaths yesterday and 93 new cases pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,703.

— The Pan American Health Organization yesterday urged countries in the Americas to step up efforts to ensure access to prenatal care services for pregnant women due to recent studies that show an increased risk of severe forms of COVID-19.

— The World Health Organization said yesterday it hopes the planet will be rid of the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years — faster than it took for the Spanish flu.

— The United States has so far recorded 174,290 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 112,304 deaths, Mexico 59,106, India 54,849, and Britain 41,403.

