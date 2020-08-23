KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 23.2 million, while 805,470 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 14.6 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 67 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases since the virus outbreak in the country to 1,413.

— Trinidad and Tobago yesterday recorded one more death from the coronavirus, pushing the total deaths to 13 since the first case was detected in the country in March.

— Italy recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the worst daily figure since the country’s lockdown was lifted in May.

— India’s coronavirus caseload topped three million today, with 69,239 newly reported cases as the country led the world in new infections. It also recorded 912 new deaths.

— The United States has so far recorded 176,371 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 114,250 deaths, Mexico 60,254, India 56,706, and Britain 41,423.

