KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 23.6 million, while 813,733 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 15 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases since the virus outbreak in the country to 1,612, of which 705 are active cases.

— It was yesterday confirmed that retired sprint star Usain Bolt tested positive for the COVID-19 after celebrating his birthday at a party on Friday.

— Prime Minister Andrew Holness also announced a prohibition on parties and amusement events for a two-week period and said an investigation has been launched into the circumstances around Bolt's party.

— Pharma giant AstraZeneca said it began a clinical trial of a drug designed to both prevent infection and treat people with COVID-19, with the first volunteers receiving doses today.

— New data from the World Health Organization today indicated that the pace of the coronavirus was easing in most regions, with the biggest slowdown seen in the hard-hit Americas.

— In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the army will be deployed to help regional governments fight a rise in infections, making 2,000 soldiers available to regions to assist in tracking cases.

— The United States has so far recorded 177,284 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 115,309 deaths, Mexico 60,800, India 58,390, and Britain 41,433.

