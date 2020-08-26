KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 23.9 million, while 820,180 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 15.3 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica yesterday recorded 3 new COVID-19 related deaths and 120 new virus cases, pushing the total number of confirmed cases since the virus outbreak in the country to 1,732. The country also recorded 21 more recoveries, bringing the number to 840.

— Trinidad and Tobago, over the last week recorded 85 positives for the coronavirus, pushing the total figure on Tuesday to 1,184.

— In Haiti, the Ministry of Public Health said 28 new virus cases were confirmed, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 8,110 cases.

— In the Bahamas, special advisor to the prime minister, Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, said that the country recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus deaths yesterday.

— Suriname yesterday recorded two new COVID-19 related deaths and said 25 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the number of active cases to 814 out of a total of 3,632.

— The US said the number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling, a development experts say most likely reflects more mask-wearing but also insufficient testing, even as the disease continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the US each day.

— The United States has so far recorded 178,524 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 116,580 deaths, Mexico 61,450, India 59,449, and Britain 41,449.

