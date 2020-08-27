KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 24.2 million, while 826,512 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 15.5 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica yesterday recorded 72 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of confirmed cases since the virus outbreak in the country to 1,804. The country also recorded six more recoveries, bringing that number to 846.

— The Bahamas yesterday recorded two new COVID-related deaths and 15 new virus cases.

— In Suriname, authorities said 66 new virus cases were confirmed as one more patient succumbed to coronavirus.

— Barbados yesterday reported that three visitors, two British and a Colombian, were the newly confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in the country.

— A preliminary study by Britain's defence laboratory reported yesterday that Citriodiol, the active ingredient in repellents such as Mosi-guard, had anti-viral properties and can kill the strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 if mixed with the virus in the liquid phase and on a test surface.

— A UN study yesterday reported that with the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread school closures, at least one-third of students, an estimated 463 million, affected around the world lack access to virtual education.

— It was reported today that 10 members of India's dwindling Great Andamanese tribe have tested positive for coronavirus fuelling concerns about the safety of the group and other indigenous people in the remote archipelago. Officials said six of the 10 have recovered and are in home quarantine, while the rest are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

— The United States has so far recorded 179,743 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 117,665 deaths, Mexico 62,076, India 60,472, and Britain 41,449.

Read the full stories here:

72 new COVID-19 cases

Bahamas, Suriname record more COVID deaths

Insect spray chemical can kill coronavirus — UK study

Worldwide, 463m children can't access virtual schooling — UN

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.