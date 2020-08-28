KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 24.5 million, while 832,336 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 15.7 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica yesterday recorded 66 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of confirmed cases since the virus outbreak in the country to 1,870.

— The Bahamas reported that the country recorded two new COVID-related deaths and 97 new virus cases in the last 24 hours.

— Haiti's death toll from the COVID-19 today climbed by three as the country recorded another 29 confirmed cases of the virus.

— In Suriname, authorities said 69 new virus cases were confirmed as two more patients succumbed to coronavirus.

— Trinidad and Tobago today reported 47 newly confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in the country.

— The United Kingdom yesterday issued a travel advisory warning its citizens against all non-essential travel to Jamaica which it said was based on “the current assessment of COVID-19 risks in the country”. It also removed Switzerland and the Czech Republic from its travel corridors list.

— In the United States, President Donald Trump pledged today to "crush" the coronavirus pandemic with a vaccine by the end of the year, as he accepted the Republican nomination for a second term.

— Mask wearing became compulsory in Paris, France today in the country's latest efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Authorities warned that non-compliance is punishable with a fine 135 euros (US$160) but said cyclists and joggers were exempted.

— In China, the state prosecutor's office reported that roughly 5,800 people suspected of killing health workers, selling defective medical equipment and lying about their travel history have been arrested for epidemic-related crimes since January.

— The United States has so far recorded 180,857 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 118,649 deaths, Mexico 62,594, India 61,529, and Britain 41,477.

