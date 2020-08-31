COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 25.2 million, while 847,071 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 16.3 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica yesterday recorded another COVID-19 related death and a record 245 positive cases. This brings the country's death toll to 21 and the total number of confirmed cases since the virus outbreak to 2,357.
— Meanwhile, the Government has given approval for people in quarantine, even those positive for coronavirus, to vote in the general election on September 3 during allocated time periods, with adherence to strict protocols.
— Five people at the Horizon Adult Correctional Facility yesterday tested positive for the COVID-19 prompting the Department of Correctional Services to immediately activate containment protocols at the facility.
— In Trinidad and Tobago, health authorities yesterday reported that two more patients died from the COVID-19 in the two-island republic. This brings the death toll to 21.
— The United States neared six million coronavirus cases yesterday, nearly a quarter of the planet's total, as nations around the world battle to contain the raging pandemic.
— The United States has so far recorded 183,068 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 120,828 deaths, India 64,469, Mexico 64,158, and Britain 41,499.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
