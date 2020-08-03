KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 18 million, while 689,758 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 10.5 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica reported two new COVID-19 related deaths yesterday — a 64-year-old man from Clarendon, and a 73-year-old woman from St Thomas. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths now stands at 12. Meanwhile, 11 new samples tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 894.

— The United States yesterday notched 47,508 new coronavirus cases according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The country also reported 515 new deaths.

— Russia said today that it aims to launch mass production of a coronavirus vaccine next month and turn out "several million" doses per month by next year.

— However, the World Health Organization warned today that there might never be a "silver bullet" for the new coronavirus, despite the rush to discover effective vaccines. The WHO therefore urged governments and citizens to focus on doing the known basics, such as testing, contact tracing, maintaining physical distance and wearing a mask in order to suppress the pandemic.

— The United States has so far recorded 154,860 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 94,104 deaths, Mexico 47,746, Britain 46,201, and India 38,135.

