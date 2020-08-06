KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 18.8 million, while 708,236 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 11.1 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica reported eight new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 928.

— In Haiti, five new COVID-19 related deaths were recorded yesterday bringing the total to 171. The country also reported 21 new cases pushing the total to 7,532 cases.

— Guyana’s death toll climbed to 22 after one more person succumbed to the virus. The country currently has 497 cases after 23 more people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

— The United States yesterday added 1,262 deaths from COVID-19. It also added 53,158 new cases.

— With 97,256 recorded deaths, Brazil is fast approaching the bleak milestone of 100,000 deaths from the virus, a tragedy experts blame on the country's lack of coherent response.

— The United States has so far recorded 158,268 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 97,256 deaths, Mexico 49,698, Britain 46,364, and India 40,699.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

