KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 19.4 million, while 721,902 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 11.5 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded another COVID-related death yesterday, pushing the total number of deaths since the virus outbreak in the country to 13. The country also reported another 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 987.

— Latin America and the Caribbean surpassed Europe yesterday to become the region with the most COVID-19 deaths, after the tally climbed to 213,120 fatal cases, which is 460 more than Europe.

— California yesterday climbed to 10,024 deaths from the coronavirus, making it the US state with the third-highest deaths since the start of the pandemic.

— Spain reported 1,895 new coronavirus cases yesterday, more than 200 from the previous day. This is the highest daily increase in coronavirus infections since the country ended a lockdown in June.

— France counted 2,228 new cases of coronavirus yesterday, the biggest single-day total since May.

— The United States has so far recorded 161,358, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 99,572 deaths; Mexico 51,311; Britain 46,511; and India 42,518.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world