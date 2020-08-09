COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 19.6 million, while 727,288 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 11.6 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica yesterday passed the 1000 mark of COVID-19 cases after it reported 16 new cases of the virus. The island now has a total of 1003 cases since the outbreak of the virus earlier this year.
— Haiti has recorded six new COVID related deaths and 17 new cases of the virus.
— Brazil surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths and three million cases of infection yesterday. The second hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, after the United States, now has 100,477 fatalities and 3,012,412 confirmed cases.
— South Africa yesterday climbed past the 10,000-death mark after it recorded 301 new virus related deaths. Since the outbreak, 10,210 people have died from COVID-19 in the country.
— French regions have increased the compulsory use of protective masks against the coronavirus in busy public spaces where social distancing is more difficult.
— With over 19 million cases of the COVID-19 recorded worldwide thus far, the 20 million mark is likely to be breached in the next few days.
— The United States has so far recorded 162,441 deaths from five million cases, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 100,477 deaths; Mexico 52,006; Britain 46,566; and India 43,379.
Jamaica passes 1,000 mark with 16 new COVID-19 cases
Haiti records six new deaths as COVID cases continue to rise
Brazil surpasses 100,000 coronavirus deaths
South Africa coronavirus deaths top 10,000
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world
