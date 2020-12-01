KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 63.2 million, with over 1.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 40.2 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 47 new cases of the coronavirus and one additional death in the last 24 hours, bring the country's total number of cases to 10,810 and the death toll to 258.

— Guyana announced new emergency coronavirus guidelines for the month of December as the country recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

— Belize has recorded one death and 111 positive new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours.

— Trinidad and Tobago reported today that nine new cases of COVID-19 have brought the total number of active cases in the country to 778.

— A UN report revealed today that two thirds of school-age children worldwide have no internet at home, even as pandemic-induced school closures have made online access vital to getting an education.

— Germany's BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer said today that they had applied for EU regulatory approval for their COVID-19 vaccine, raising hopes that the first jabs could be administered in December.

— The United States has so far recorded 268,103 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 173,120, India 137,621, Mexico 105,940, and the United Kingdom 58,448.

