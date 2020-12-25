KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 79.3 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 1.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 50.1 million having recovered from the virus.

As authorities warn of a spike in infections due to travel over the Christmas season, many countries are reimposing restrictions on movement and social gathering. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 78 new cases of the virus and two additional virus related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 12,597 and the death toll to 294.

— Hundreds of millions across the world celebrated pared-down Christmas festivities today due to coronavirus restrictions, as Pope Francis appealed for people to show "fraternity" faced with crises aggravated by the pandemic.

— Pope Francis in his Christmas message today called for "vaccines for all, especially the most vulnerable and most in need in all regions of the planet" for the coronavirus, which he said had exacerbated existing global crises.

— Europe officially surpassed 25 million coronavirus cases today.

— The United States has so far recorded 329,106 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 189,982 deaths, India 147,092, Mexico 121,172, and Italy 70,900.

